Early voting begins for Mableton, Clayton County sheriff runoffs

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early voting begins Monday, April 10 for the city of Mableton’s special election runoff.

After a very small turnout last month, voters still need to elect a mayor and city council seats in four different districts.

Early voting runs Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can cast ballots at the following two locations:

  • Mable House Arts Center - 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton, GA 30126
  • South Cobb Community Center - 620 Lions Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Election day is Tuesday, April 18. For additional information, click here.

Early voting also starts Monday, April 10 in Clayton County’s sheriff runoff race.

It’s down to Interim Sheriff Levon Allen and challenger Clarence Cox.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, April 14 at the following locations:

  • Elections and Registration Office - 7946 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
  • Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center - 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273
  • South Clayton Recreation Center - 1837 Mcdonough Road, Hampton, GA 30228
  • Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center - 1475 E Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale, GA 30296
  • Morrow City Hall - 1500 Morrow Road, Morrow, GA 30260

Election day is Tuesday, April 18. For additional information, click here.

