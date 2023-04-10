Positively Georgia
Emergency bridge repair, NB lane closure expected to cause delays in Gwinnett

File - Road work.
File - Road work.(Live 5 News)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency bridge maintenance Monday morning will likely cause traffic delays in Gwinnett County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be performing emergency bridge repair on I-985 northbound right lane at mile post 0-1. The repair will begin at the I-85/I-985 split starting in Suwanee.

The right lane will be closed for construction Monday, April 10 until Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting. Delays can be expected and loads over 12 feet wide are prohibited through the area and should seek alternative routes.

