Family, friends remember Fayette County teen killed in dispute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family and friends gathered on Sunday night to remember a Fayette County teen killed in a dispute.

Police say 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae was shot inside of a home on Allenwood Road.

His loved ones held a balloon release in his honor.

“He was funny, he was caring, he was gentle,” Catalina Smith, a friend, said. “He was understanding.”

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was shot after a dispute with his girlfriend’s brother.

Officials said McCrae confronted the brother, who lived at the house, with an AR-15 style weapon.

They continued to say the brother fired his own weapon striking McCrae.

But McCrae’s family told Atlanta News First there’s more to the story and they want police to investigate farther.

“He was selfless, he was always there for me,” Smith said. “He saved me at one point, I wish I could have saved him.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they have no additional information at this time.

