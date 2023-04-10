Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Monday morning ahead of a beautiful afternoon

Starting in the 40s, but expect sunshine and upper 60s this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Be sure to grab the jackets this morning as you head out the door! It is a chilly start to the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across most of North Georgia.

Despite the cool morning, the afternoon will shape up beautiful and mild. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

You will want to keep the jacket handy for the morning through about mid week as overnight low temperatures will stay in the 40s through Wednesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm day by day, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to rain, it looks like a few showers will be possible come the second half of the day Thursday, with a higher coverage expected Friday.

Thankfully, Saturday looks dry for the first time in a while, but rain does look to return Sunday.

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.(ANF)
Another cold evening ahead with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Another cold evening ahead with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.(ANF)
Rain possible starting Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers possible through the day...
Rain possible starting Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers possible through the day Friday.(ANF)
Dry for the first half of the work week with temperatures gradually warming day by day. Rain...
Dry for the first half of the work week with temperatures gradually warming day by day. Rain returns Thursday night into Friday and again Sunday.(ANF)

