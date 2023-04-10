First Alert Forecast: Sunshine through midweek before showers return

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beautiful weather will continue through the middle of the workweek. It will be chilly early Tuesday with low temperatures at sunrise (7:12 AM EDT) ranging from the mid to upper 30s outside the Perimeter to the low to mid 40s closer to Atlanta. Expect a ton of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The breeze will be lighter than it was on Monday.

The temperature will dip into the 40s again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Clouds increase on Thursday with the risk of showers higher in the afternoon/evening than the morning. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s before rain arrives.

Showers continue on Friday with a high near 70. It does not look like an all-day washout. The risk of rain diminishes heading into Saturday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It’s the pick of the weekend because showers could return as soon as Saturday night and last into part of Sunday. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday even if there’s not much rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

