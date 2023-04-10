Former Gwinnett County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

WINDER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Gwinnett County deputy was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend.

Nickia Tyler was arrested in Winder Apr. 8 and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. She was booked and released on bond early Sunday morning.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler was employed by the department for nearly seven years. Tyler had resigned her position Feb. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.