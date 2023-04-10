Positively Georgia
Former Gwinnett County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

Nickia Tyler
Nickia Tyler(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Gwinnett County deputy was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend.

Nickia Tyler was arrested in Winder Apr. 8 and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. She was booked and released on bond early Sunday morning.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler was employed by the department for nearly seven years. Tyler had resigned her position Feb. 3, 2022.

