Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an...
The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in Buckhead

Latest News

Bowdon County Police K-9 Jett
Missing Bowdon police K-9 found safe
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
New affordable housing opening in southeast Atlanta
A third lawmaker survived expulsion by a single vote.
Constituents support 2 Tenn. lawmakers expelled for gun protest