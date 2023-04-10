Gwinnett Co. police to join DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police officials announced they are set to participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative in April.
According to police officials, the purpose of the initiative is to “combat increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The drug take-back initiative will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to officials.
“The partnership between GCPD and DEA aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” according to Gwinnett County police officials. “It is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but need a way to dispose of them properly. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply. The proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment. When drugs are disposed of in the trash, they often end up in landfills and pose a contamination hazard through soil absorption.”
Officials have listed several drop-off locations in the metro Atlanta area including:
- Police Headquarters 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
- Universal Church 6081 Singleton Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
- South Precinct 2180 Stone Dr, Lilburn, GA 30047
- North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30518
- East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Rd, Dacula, GA 30019
- Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
- Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Rd, Loganville, GA 30052
