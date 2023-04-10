Gwinnett police looking for armed robbery suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to police, shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery call at the Food Mart at 4782 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

When officers got there, the victim told them he already had security footage of the incident ready for them to view. The victim also told police that he was on the phone and standing near the cash register when the suspect walked into the store. He said the suspect was wearing a black hoody, dark ski mask, blue latex gloves, blue socks, and dark-colored sandals.

During the robbery, authorities said the suspect walks up to the victim at the register, demands money, and pulls out a silver and black handgun. The victim then opens the register and the suspect puts the gun away and starts taking money out of the register. The victim then attempts to tackle the suspect which led to a scuffle.

Police said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in his hands.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.