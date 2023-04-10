Positively Georgia
Insulin price cap coming to Georgia offering financial relief for patients with diabetes

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each day, millions of Americans rely on the hormone insulin to control their diabetes. It’s a life-saving drug and one that has long drawn criticism over its dramatically high cost.

In fact, the U.S. leads the world in highest insulin prices, with shots often costing 4 times as much as in any other country. For more than 14% of Americans who use insulin, the drug’s cost consumes at least 40% of their income.

A recent push from lawmakers and the Biden administration is looking to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at just $35.

In March, the nation’s largest insulin manufacturer, Eli Lilly, announced it would lower the drug’s price by 70%, meeting the $35 cap for most patients.

Senator Jon Ossoff and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra held a press conference Monday to inform Georgia Seniors on how to qualify for the $35 monthly cap.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

“No senior in Georgia will pay more than $35 a month for their insulin,” Sen. Ossoff said.

For more information on managing diabetes prescription costs, click here.

