Lanes on I-285 and Georgia 400 to close for construction, noise barrier

Lane closure generic
Lane closure generic(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials are set to close several lanes on two major metro Atlanta highways for construction and the installation of a noise barrier.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, “GDOT construction partners will close lanes on I-285 eastbound and westbound and SR 400 northbound and southbound for activities to include roadway, noise barrier, and bridge construction.”

According to officials, the lane closures will be from Monday until April 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 westbound should use I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road to access I-285 westbound, GDOT officials said.

Roswell Road to I-285 WB (I-285 EB to Ashford Dunwoody Road) Detour Map
Roswell Road to I-285 WB (I-285 EB to Ashford Dunwoody Road) Detour Map(Georgia Department of Transportation)

Motorists traveling on Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound should use I-285 westbound and Exit 24 Riverside Drive to access I-285 eastbound.

Roswell Road to I-285 EB (Riverside Drive) Detour Map
Roswell Road to I-285 EB (Riverside Drive) Detour Map(Georgia Department of Transportation)

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

