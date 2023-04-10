Man struck, killed by Gwinnett County police officer identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police officer struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The pedestrian has been identified as 48-year-old Ramon Perez.

Deputies say the officer hit Perez, who was walking in the roadway, on Brook Hollow Parkway during the early morning hours.

Although the officer immediately began to render aid, the pedestrian died from his injuries.

The officer suffered from a minor injury, GSP said.

