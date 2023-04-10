Nelson Cruz 2nd-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001.

It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run shot for the Padres, and Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Braves’ C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.