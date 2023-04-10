New affordable housing opening in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New affordable housing is now available to families in need in South Atlanta.

Haven at South Atlanta is officially opening to the public. The 84-unit mixed-income residential community for families is just ten minutes from downtown Atlanta.

Of the 84 units, 71 are income-restricted for residents earning 50-60% of the area median income.

The grand opening is happening Monday, April 10 at 2:15 p.m. Mayor Andre Dickens will be in attendance.

