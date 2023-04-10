Positively Georgia
New affordable housing opening in southeast Atlanta

The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New affordable housing is now available to families in need in South Atlanta.

Haven at South Atlanta is officially opening to the public. The 84-unit mixed-income residential community for families is just ten minutes from downtown Atlanta.

Of the 84 units, 71 are income-restricted for residents earning 50-60% of the area median income.

The grand opening is happening Monday, April 10 at 2:15 p.m. Mayor Andre Dickens will be in attendance.

