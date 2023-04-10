Newnan police looking for person of interest in forgery, entering autos

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a forgery.

The woman is wanted for forgery and entering autos. She is accused of committing the crimes between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. March 7 on Market Square Way.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.