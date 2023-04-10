Positively Georgia
Newnan police looking for person of interest in forgery, entering autos

Person of interest in forgeries in Newnan.
Person of interest in forgeries in Newnan.(Newnan Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a forgery.

The woman is wanted for forgery and entering autos. She is accused of committing the crimes between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. March 7 on Market Square Way.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

