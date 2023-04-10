Portion of two DeKalb County roads to temporarily close

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of two busy DeKalb County roads is set to temporarily close soon, DeKalb County officials announced to Atlanta News First.

Officials say Conway Road between Memorial Drive and Julian Street is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 13 until April 14. The closure will be for officials to “facilitate the connection of a sewer drain at Grand Terazza.

Officials also said South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road between Hunt Valley Drive and Summer Road will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 18 to “facilitate Universal Content Productions, LLC filming” at the 1700 block of South Stone Mountain Road.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

