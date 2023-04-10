Shoplifter steals $90K in watches during Phipps Plaza smash-and-grab

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shoplifters stole $90,000 worth of watches from the Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza Saturday afternoon.

A man reportedly entered the store around noon. He then took out a sledgehammer and used it to smash open cases before grabbing four Alpine Eagle watches worth $90,000 and fleeing in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

