1 person found dead outside apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning outside of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police responded to a person down call at 415 Fairburn Avenue SW around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one person dead outside City Park Apartments.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

