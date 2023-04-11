1 person found dead outside apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning outside of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police responded to a person down call at 415 Fairburn Avenue SW around 4:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers say they found one person dead outside City Park Apartments.
The death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway.
If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.