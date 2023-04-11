Positively Georgia
1 person found dead outside apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning outside of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police responded to a person down call at 415 Fairburn Avenue SW around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one person dead outside City Park Apartments.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

