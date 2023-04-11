Positively Georgia
10-year-old boy injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed a 10-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a 10-year-old boy who was rushed to Hughes Spalding Hospital by a private vehicle around 8:40 p.m.

Officials said the shooting happened near the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

The identity of the boy and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

