10-year-old boy injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed a 10-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a 10-year-old boy who was rushed to Hughes Spalding Hospital by a private vehicle around 8:40 p.m.

Officials said the shooting happened near the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

The identity of the boy and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

