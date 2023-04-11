Positively Georgia
2 injured, 1 arrested, 1 on the run after shooting in LaGrange

‘Alleged dispute’ led to LaGrange shooting, officials say
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was arrested, and one person is on the run in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in LaGrange on Monday evening, according to police officials.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Commerce Avenue after reports of two people who were shot around 5:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Darius Bailey and Keith Williams who had gunshot wounds. Officials say both Bailey and Williams are employees at Aaron’s Rentals.

They were both “evacuated via air” to other hospitals, officials said. Officials identified two individuals connected to the shooting as Taquavious Smith and Zaniyya Muhammad. The ages have not been released by officials.

Investigators said Smith and Muhammad fled the scene in a Black colored car. Officials add that Muhammad was later taken into custody, while Smith is still wanted and “considered to be armed.”

Warrants were issued on both individuals for two counts of aggravated assault, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

