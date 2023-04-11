Positively Georgia
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured following the third floor collapsing onto the second floor at the federal courthouse Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says they are on the scene at 125 Bull Street. The courthouse is currently under construction.

They say at least three people are injured, at least one of those people was taken to the hospital.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said, “they don’t receive permits from the City to do their work. Obviously, it’s a significant project. Obviously, it’s a big building. It’s an older building, and its had its challenges. So we’re just concerned about the safety of the individuals not only around it but also working in it.”

”It’s gonna be a couple of hours. The structural engineer is actually coming from South Carolina, so we’re looking at a minimum of two or three hours before they get on scene, and we don’t know how long it’s going to take before the inspection happens,” Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill says.

Representative Buddy Carter released a statement on Twitter thanking Savannah Fire for helping keep the community safe.

