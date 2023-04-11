Positively Georgia
Atlanta Dream select Haley Jones, Laeticia Amihere in top 10 of WNBA Draft

Haley Jones
Haley Jones(Atlanta Dream)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream selected NCAA champions Haley Jones and Laeticia Amihere in the top 10 of this year’s WNBA Draft.

Jones was a four-year starter at guard for a Standford Cardinal squad that won the NCAA championship in 2021. Jones was named the Most Outstanding Player of that tournament, including 17 points and eight rebounds in the title game. She finished her college career averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Earlier in her career, Jones won a FIBA U17 World Cup in 2018 and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five alongside Dream forward Iliana Rupert.

Amihere averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for a juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks squad that reached three Final Fours, won the 2022 national championship and three SEC regular season titles and three SEC Tournament wins.

The Dream selected Jones sixth and Amihere eighth. Dream General Manager Dan Padover said, “we targeted two players at 6 and 8 and feel very fortunate to have landed both of them.”

The Dream also selected Michigan’s Leigha Brown with the 15th pick.

