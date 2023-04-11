Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta loses veteran goalkeeper Guzan for 10-12 weeks

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates during an MLS soccer match against the San...
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates during an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 2-1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC.

Atlanta announced the length that Guzan likely will be sidelined, 10 to 12 weeks, on Tuesday.

The injury comes almost exactly one year after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon, ending his 2022 season.

The 38-year-old is Atlanta’s captain. He suffered the injury in the 18th minute when he was hit by Gabe Segal on a challenge during an attempted cross toward goal. No foul was called on Segal and Guzan remained in the game, making two saves.

Guzan has two shutouts this season for Atlanta (4-1-2). The former Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper is in his seventh season with Atlanta.

He was a backup to Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was the American starter at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Boom
Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot
Haley Jones
Atlanta Dream select Haley Jones, Laeticia Amihere in top 10 of WNBA Draft
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Climate change could increase number of home runs in baseball
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
WNBA adding charter flights for playoffs, back-to-back games