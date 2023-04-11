Boxcar Betty’s to open first Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Boxcar Betty’s is opening its first Atlanta restaurant on April 12 and is celebrating by offering the first 150 customers a free sandwich.

The giveaway is limited to one per customer beginning at noon.

“We are super excited about opening in Westside Paper, and to kick things off, we are giving Atlantans a chance to try our sandwiches for free on our first day in business,” said Roth Scott, co-owner.

Charleston-based Boxcar Betty’s is a purveyor of gourmet fried chicken sandwiches. Scott and Ian MacBryde started with a picture of a fried chicken sandwich and a desire to bring high-end fried chicken sandwiches to local customers

Westside Paper, 950 West Marietta Street, is the adaptive reuse of a 1950s paper mill by Third & Urban and FCP.

The West Midtown location will be the 5th, with others in and around Charleston, SC, and Charlotte, NC.

