City to celebrate completion of Cheshire Bridge replacement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The frustration of navigating through Buckhead is finally coming to an end.
After more than a year, the Cheshire Bridge is finally reopening.
The bridge shut down back in the summer of 2021 after a fire. It partially reopened on Halloween of last year.
Now, the city is hosting a ribbon cutting to officially commemorate all lanes opening back up and the bridge replacement.
This is a huge milestone for drivers who take Cheshire Bridge Road, and for those who live nearby.
Traffic will be impacted on Tuesday, April 11 by the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Drivers should avoid Cheshire Bridge Road at South Fork Creek between 2 and 3:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen following the ceremony.
RELATED STORIES:
- Cheshire Bridge partially reopens to traffic after 15-month closure
- Cheshire Bridge to be rebuilt and open by October
- Cheshire Bridge to partially reopen by Oct. 31, city says they’re ‘on schedule’
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.