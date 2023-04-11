City to celebrate completion of Cheshire Bridge replacement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The frustration of navigating through Buckhead is finally coming to an end.

After more than a year, the Cheshire Bridge is finally reopening.

The bridge shut down back in the summer of 2021 after a fire. It partially reopened on Halloween of last year.

Now, the city is hosting a ribbon cutting to officially commemorate all lanes opening back up and the bridge replacement.

This is a huge milestone for drivers who take Cheshire Bridge Road, and for those who live nearby.

Traffic will be impacted on Tuesday, April 11 by the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Drivers should avoid Cheshire Bridge Road at South Fork Creek between 2 and 3:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen following the ceremony.

