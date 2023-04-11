Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

City to celebrate completion of Cheshire Bridge replacement

Cheshire Bridge shut down back in the summer of 2021 after a fire.
Cheshire Bridge shut down back in the summer of 2021 after a fire.(CBS46 News)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The frustration of navigating through Buckhead is finally coming to an end.

After more than a year, the Cheshire Bridge is finally reopening.

The bridge shut down back in the summer of 2021 after a fire. It partially reopened on Halloween of last year.

Now, the city is hosting a ribbon cutting to officially commemorate all lanes opening back up and the bridge replacement.

This is a huge milestone for drivers who take Cheshire Bridge Road, and for those who live nearby.

Traffic will be impacted on Tuesday, April 11 by the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Drivers should avoid Cheshire Bridge Road at South Fork Creek between 2 and 3:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen following the ceremony.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Gwinnett students face disciplinary action after alleged racial incident in class
A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning on Nancy Lee Way in Decatur.
10 people escape house fire through a window in DeKalb County
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
1 person found dead outside apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
An inmate lit toilet paper on fire in his jail cell, causing smoke on the fifth floor.
Inmate starts fire in his cell overnight at DeKalb County Jail