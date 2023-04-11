Coweta County deputy recovering after a car crash in Troup County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County deputy is thankful to be alive after a car surviving a car crash.

The crash happened in Troup County and is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.

According to Troupers, a box truck pulled over in front of Deputy Braelyn Dozier causing him to swerve. Then Dozier’s car flipped multiple times ejecting him from the car. Following behind was another box truck where the driver got out of the vehicle helping Deputy Dozier by pulling him out of the road. After Deputy Dozier was ejected from the car his car was struck by another car causing subsequent accidents from vehicles coming up on the accident

Car crash in Troup County (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe the person who pulled Deputy Dozier from the car may have saved his life.

There was one fatality reported and the accident is still being investigated.

