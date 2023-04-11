Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fayetteville police need help identifying person wanted for shoplifting

Fayetteville police seek help identifying person wanted for shoplifting
Fayetteville police seek help identifying person wanted for shoplifting(City of Fayetteville Public Safety)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for help in locating and identifying an individual who is wanted in connection to shoplifting at a Big Lots in Fayetteville in March.

According to Fayetteville police officials, an individual was pictured on surveillance cameras and was accused of shoplifting on March 25, at the Big Lots on Pavilion Parkway.

If anyone has information or can identify the individual wanted for shoplifting, contact Detective Joseph Fritz at 770-719-4288 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
Nickia Tyler
Former Gwinnett County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

Latest News

Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Atlanta MARTA station deadly shooting investigation
Man dies after being shot at Ashby MARTA station
railroad crossing
Railroad crossing at Cannonville Road in Troup Co. to temporarily close
Volunteers at Fully Furnished Ministries refinish donated furniture inside warehouse.
Norcross non-profit in need of furniture to meet demand of families moving