Fayetteville police need help identifying person wanted for shoplifting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for help in locating and identifying an individual who is wanted in connection to shoplifting at a Big Lots in Fayetteville in March.

According to Fayetteville police officials, an individual was pictured on surveillance cameras and was accused of shoplifting on March 25, at the Big Lots on Pavilion Parkway.

If anyone has information or can identify the individual wanted for shoplifting, contact Detective Joseph Fritz at 770-719-4288 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

