FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday before showers return

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A great stretch of weather continues on Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the 40s at sunrise, but it will quickly warm through the 50s into the mid 60s by noon. It will continue to warm into the mid 70s by late in the afternoon as thin clouds stream in late in the day. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but it likely stays dry into early Thursday.

First Alert for showers on Thursday

Showers are likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon/evening. The temperature will reach the mid to upper 60s before rain arrives. When it rains the temperature will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers continue at night, and there will probably be isolated to scattered showers on Friday, too. It’s not an all-day washout, but showers will be coming and going with highs near 70.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible on Sunday, but it also does not look like a washout. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s. The weather looks quiet and mild early next week.

