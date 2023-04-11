Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Cold morning, but nothing short of a beautiful day ahead

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts as a First Alert is in place Thursday for rain and storms
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the jackets again this morning, it’s another cold start! Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s through around 10 AM , but temperatures will quickly jump into the mid to upper 50s by 11 AM.

This afternoon will be nothing short of stunning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Our mornings will stay cool in the low 50s through Thursday, but our afternoons will continue to warm nicely through the rest of the week with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow and low 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, while our comfortable temperatures are here to stay this week, the sunshine isn’t. We now have a First Alert for scattered rain and a few storms Thursday, primarily for the afternoon and evening.

Rain will linger into Friday, but thankfully Saturday looks warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees to kick off the weekend.

A weak cold front moves in Sunday, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers, but by no means will Sunday be a wash out.

Beyond this front, we will head into next week with lots of sunshine and low 70s.

Sunny skies and low 70s on the way for this afternoon.
Sunny skies and low 70s on the way for this afternoon.(ANF)
Keep the jackets handy tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low to...
Keep the jackets handy tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s.(ANF)
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms become likely through the afternoon and evening...
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms become likely through the afternoon and evening Thursday.(ANF)
Chilly mornings and beautiful afternoons today and tomorrow. First Alert Thursday as scattered...
Chilly mornings and beautiful afternoons today and tomorrow. First Alert Thursday as scattered showers become likely leading into an unsettled Friday. Another round of showers possible Sunday.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful in the midweek before rain returns
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine through midweek before showers return
First Alert | Cold rain on tap for Saturday
First Alert | Cold rain on tap for Saturday
Temperatures trend warmer the next few days...
First Alert | Temperatures trend warmer
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful in the midweek before rain returns
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful in the midweek before rain returns