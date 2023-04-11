First Alert Forecast: Cold morning, but nothing short of a beautiful day ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the jackets again this morning, it’s another cold start! Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s through around 10 AM , but temperatures will quickly jump into the mid to upper 50s by 11 AM.

This afternoon will be nothing short of stunning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Our mornings will stay cool in the low 50s through Thursday, but our afternoons will continue to warm nicely through the rest of the week with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow and low 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, while our comfortable temperatures are here to stay this week, the sunshine isn’t. We now have a First Alert for scattered rain and a few storms Thursday, primarily for the afternoon and evening.

Rain will linger into Friday, but thankfully Saturday looks warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees to kick off the weekend.

A weak cold front moves in Sunday, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers, but by no means will Sunday be a wash out.

Beyond this front, we will head into next week with lots of sunshine and low 70s.

