Grammy award-winning artist Monica to perform in Stockbridge June 3

Monica
Monica(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy Award-winning artist Monica will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater on June 3 at 8 pm.

With a career spanning over three decades, Monica has cemented her status as one of the most influential and successful artists in the R&B genre.

Best known for her powerhouse vocals, emotive lyrics, and soulful melodies, Monica has released several iconic hits that have resonated with audiences around the world.

Click here to purchase tickets or visit the Stockbridge Amphitheater Box Office Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge, Georgia.

There are three (3) ways to park near the venue:

  • 1.  Valet Parking which is a part of the ‘THE BRIDGE VIP EXPERIENCE” ONLY
  • 2.  Pre-Paid Parking in the “Orange” Lot near the City Hall Building
  • 3.  Pre-Paid Parking in the “Blue” Lot near the amphitheater

Parking across the street in the school lots is FREE!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

