Gwinnett students face disciplinary action after racial slur used in class

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents and human rights groups are outraged and demanding more transparency after they said a student whipped another student with a belt while using a racial slur at Louise Radloff Middle School.

Now the Gwinnett County School District says the students involved in the attack are facing major consequences.

Gerald Rose of the New Order National Human Rights Organization said he was disgusted after learning about what happened.

“It’s also reported that the young girl that was involved was hit by a belt and she was auctioned off like a slave. It was never reported to the principal and to the school officials, I’m very concerned about that,” Gerald Rose said.

The district did not say whether a student was auctioned off in a classroom or whether or not a teacher was present and failed to report it.

However, the district said, “Immediately we took action in accordance with Gwinnett County Public Schools policies and procedures, the district’s Human Resources Department has also launched an investigation into the incident.”

“The students are still bragging on what they did so that must be addressed,” Rose said.

The district did not say what consequences students may face. They did say they are taking it seriously, it won’t be tolerated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

“I mean are they suspended? What is actually going on? I think criminal charges might need to be filed in this situation,” Rose said.

The district said because this is a personnel matter, they can’t provide any more detail on what actions were taken against the students involved.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Gwinnett Public Schools Police Department to see if charges are being filed in this case and they have not responded.

Meanwhile, Rose and the New Order National Human Rights Organization said this is a violation of civil rights and want to know what disciplinary actions are being taken. They are holding a community press conference in front of Louise Radloff Middle School on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.