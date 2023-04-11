Highway Thunder Task Force operation to take effect in Henry Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, GOHS Traffic Enforcement Networks, and the Georgia State Patrol are set to join several police departments in Georgia for what officials call a Thunder Task Force Traffic Enforcement operation this weekend.

According to officials, several local police departments have requested help with reducing the number of traffic deaths in Henry County.

“The majority of people obeying traffic laws should not have their lives endangered by selfish, dangerous, and reckless drivers,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “As local law enforcement agencies work to recruit more deputies and officers, GOHS Thunder Task Force operations allow communities to increase enforcement of traffic laws with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.”

Officials say the Thunder Task Force Operation is set to begin Thursday with enforcement of seat belt, hands-free, speed, and all traffic laws. Warnings are not given for any drunk or drugged drivers, officials add.

“All drivers who are found to be over the legal Blood-Alcohol Concentration level of .08 or higher will be taken to jail. Persons over the limit will not be allowed to call someone to drive them home.”

Officials point to data that shows the alarming number of traffic-related deaths in Henry County.

“According to preliminary traffic data, 45 persons were reported killed in traffic crashes in Henry County in 2022, which is an 88% increase from 2018 when 24 people were killed in traffic crashes in the county,” Henry County officials said. “The number of speed-related fatality crashes increased by 100 percent over a five-year period from four in 2017 to eight in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.