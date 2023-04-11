Positively Georgia
10 people escape house fire through a window overnight in DeKalb County

A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning on Nancy Lee Way in Decatur.
A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning on Nancy Lee Way in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ten people have been displaced after their home went up in flames overnight in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Fire officials say five adults and five children were all inside a home sleeping on Nancy Lee Way in Decatur when they heard the fire alarm go off just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

All 10 of the people inside were able to get out of the home through a window. One person was taken to the hospital with back pain.

The house is a total loss, and the Red Cross is helping the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

