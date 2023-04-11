Inmate starts fire in his cell overnight at DeKalb County Jail

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was a smoky scene overnight at the DeKalb County Jail.

Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., a cell on the fifth floor of the jail filled up with smoke.

Fire investigators say an inmate stuck toilet paper through a vent and lit it on fire.

No injuries were reported.

A DeKalb Fire official says this is a common incident at the jail.

