Inmate starts fire in his cell overnight at DeKalb County Jail
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was a smoky scene overnight at the DeKalb County Jail.
Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., a cell on the fifth floor of the jail filled up with smoke.
Fire investigators say an inmate stuck toilet paper through a vent and lit it on fire.
No injuries were reported.
A DeKalb Fire official says this is a common incident at the jail.
