Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
Nickia Tyler
Former Gwinnett County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

Latest News

FILE - Mona Hardin recounts the events surrounding the death of her son, Ronald Greene, as she...
Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
A sprint car driver who died will help 80 people as an organ donor, according to his family.
Sprint car driver helps 80 people as organ donor after dying at racetrack
Police activity shuts down Ashby MARTA station