ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you travel on MARTA, you’ll want to give yourself some extra travel time and check your route status before you head out.

According to MARTA, multiple bus routes and some select train trips may be canceled because of staffing shortages.

Select train trips may be canceled, because of staffing shortages. Please allow extra time for your travel. Patrons may register for service alerts to be informed of future train cancellations. https://t.co/JiY3RfzD7D — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) April 11, 2023

For a full list of affected routes, click here.

MARTA will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, 4/13, from 3-7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from Lindbergh Center station. Learn more: https://t.co/86N99nh6ir pic.twitter.com/JdKvpYGTvX — MARTA (@MARTAtransit) April 10, 2023

