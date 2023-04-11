Maxwell brings ‘The Night Tour’ to Stockbridge May 13-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary R&B singer Maxwell will perform in Stockbridge May 13-14.

Maxwell’s performance is set for Mother’s Day Weekend and special guests will include singer Marsha Ambrosius. The singer will be performing some of his classic hits, like Ascension and Fortunate, which is the inspiration for the latest vocal challenge on social media.

Click here to purchase tickets or visit the Stockbridge Amphitheater Box Office Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.

There are three (3) ways to park near the venue:

1. Valet Parking which is a part of the ‘THE BRIDGE VIP EXPERIENCE” ONLY

2. Pre-Paid Parking in the “Orange” Lot near the City Hall Building

3. Pre-Paid Parking in the “Blue” Lot near the amphitheater

Parking across the street in the school lots is FREE!

