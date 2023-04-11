Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mayor Dickens to announce launch of Operation Clean Sweep Phase 2

The focus of Phase 2 of Operation Clean Sweep will be to clean, clear and de-litter designated...
The focus of Phase 2 of Operation Clean Sweep will be to clean, clear and de-litter designated areas and neighborhoods throughout the city that have been blighted with debris and illegal dumping.(WALB)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens is moving forward with his plans to keep trash off our streets.

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ has been around longer than Mayor Dickens, but he has made it a key point in his efforts to clean up the city.

The program is designed to be a proactive approach to improving the city and enhancing public areas like parks and roadways to make Atlanta a more appealing and attractive place.

While this is a city-wide initiative, there are designated areas the city has focused on.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., the mayor will hold a press conference at Gordon White Park announcing Phase 2 of Operation Clean Sweep. The focus is to clean, clear and de-litter designated areas and neighborhoods throughout the city that have been blighted with debris and illegal dumping.

In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Operation Clean Sweep or how you can take part in the city’s initiatives, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning on Nancy Lee Way in Decatur.
10 people escape house fire through a window overnight in DeKalb County
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts
garbage
Dallas City Council votes against proposed trash transfer station
Scene of a shooting in Hall County
34-year-old man injured in Hall County shooting involving police