Mayor Dickens to announce launch of Operation Clean Sweep Phase 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens is moving forward with his plans to keep trash off our streets.

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ has been around longer than Mayor Dickens, but he has made it a key point in his efforts to clean up the city.

The program is designed to be a proactive approach to improving the city and enhancing public areas like parks and roadways to make Atlanta a more appealing and attractive place.

While this is a city-wide initiative, there are designated areas the city has focused on.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., the mayor will hold a press conference at Gordon White Park announcing Phase 2 of Operation Clean Sweep. The focus is to clean, clear and de-litter designated areas and neighborhoods throughout the city that have been blighted with debris and illegal dumping.

