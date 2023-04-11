Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host Premier League matches July 26

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Jack Grealish...
Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Jack Grealish during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Newcastle, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)(Dave Thompson | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four Premier League clubs will visit Atlanta July 26 as part of a pre-season tournament.

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United will play matches in Atlanta. Brentford will play Brighton & Hove Albion at 5:30 p.m. followed by Chelsea and Newcastle United at 8:15 p.m.

The matches will mark former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón’s return to Atlanta after joining Newcastle United in 2019. Almirón won the MLS Cup with the Five Stripes in 2018 and was transferred to Newcastle United for a then-record fee.

Chelsea also features U.S. Men’s National Team stars Christian Pulisic and Gabriel Slonina.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Apr. 25 before going on sale to the general public Apr. 26. You can register for the pre-sale here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Boom
Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates during an MLS soccer match against the San...
Atlanta loses veteran goalkeeper Guzan for 10-12 weeks
Haley Jones
Atlanta Dream select Haley Jones, Laeticia Amihere in top 10 of WNBA Draft
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Climate change could increase number of home runs in baseball