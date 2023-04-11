Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host Premier League matches July 26

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four Premier League clubs will visit Atlanta July 26 as part of a pre-season tournament.

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United will play matches in Atlanta. Brentford will play Brighton & Hove Albion at 5:30 p.m. followed by Chelsea and Newcastle United at 8:15 p.m.

The matches will mark former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón’s return to Atlanta after joining Newcastle United in 2019. Almirón won the MLS Cup with the Five Stripes in 2018 and was transferred to Newcastle United for a then-record fee.

Chelsea also features U.S. Men’s National Team stars Christian Pulisic and Gabriel Slonina.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Apr. 25 before going on sale to the general public Apr. 26. You can register for the pre-sale here.

