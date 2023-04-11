Positively Georgia
Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks for play-in game ahead of postseason

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Associated Press/Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks (41-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference) are set to visit the Miami Heat (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference) for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening.

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-8 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is seventh in the league scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.7.

The Hawks were eliminated by the Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2022.

The winner of the play-in tournament will face the Boston Celtics, with the loser facing the winner in the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls matchup.

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -4.5; over/under is 226.5

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Hawks: Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (calf), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Trae Young: day to day (groin), John Collins: day to day (back).

