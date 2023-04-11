Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ve probably had to use one while going to work or running errands. They’re meant to keep traffic moving and reduce crashes, but not everyone likes roundabouts or traffic circles. And not everyone uses them correctly.

The Newnan Police Department in Coweta County is using social media to have a little fun with drivers while at the same time reminding them to play it safe while rounding a roundabout.

“I mean it’s kind of nerve-racking. You got to kind of measure the cars and judge and some aren’t using their blinker, so you just, I don’t know,” said Dominic Carmichael of Newnan.

Roundabouts have become the norm with nearly 400 in operation statewide and more than 200 either in design or under construction. But not everyone navigates their way through a roundabout correctly.

“It’s similar to a four-way stop except you don’t stop,” said Lt. Lane Yearta, of the Newnan Police Department.

The Newnan Police Department, which patrols three roundabouts in the city, with more planned in the coming years, wants you to stop stopping.

“You’re supposed to yield. You have the cross intersections coming together. It always goes in a counterclockwise fashion. When you approach the circle, you should yield to oncoming vehicles that are already in the circle,” said Lt. Yearta.

Lt. Yearta says if used correctly, roundabouts are safer. They can even help keep traffic moving. The roundabout at Greison Trail, East Broad Street, and Newnan Road is a case in point. Before it was installed 10 years ago traffic could be backed up for blocks.

“It was a four-way stop that was very busy in the afternoon time with people getting off work,” said Lt. Yearta.

There’s no shortage of opinions. Nearly 150 comments so far on the police department’s tongue in cheek reminder on Facebook, which jokingly offers a commemorative t-shirt for those who don’t get it right.

If caught breaking the rules, you can be ticketed. Failure to yield to on-come traffic can get you three points on your license and up to $1,000 fine.

