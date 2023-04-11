Norcross non-profit in need of furniture to meet demand of families moving

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Norcross nonprofit that collects essential furniture for families in need is in critical need of donations.

John Dance is the executive director at Fully Furnished Ministries, an organization that helps furnish homes for families. He understands the proverb, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

“We call it lightly used but we want to make sure it’s our best,” Dance said. “They’re coming into these homes, a lot of times, with nothing. Absolutely, nothing.”

Every week, Dance and a host of volunteers meet inside the nonprofit’s warehouse to repurpose and refinish items donated to the cause. The group works with organizations that help families, living in extended-stay motels, transition into homes.

“If we had the furniture, the staffing, had the trucks to do it, we could do 40 families over the next two weeks but it’s taking months,” Dance said.

Dance said demand right now is at an all-time high. There are nearly 50 families waiting for furniture. All of them need beds, dressers, dining room tables, and chairs.

“We can’t get enough of those,” Dance said. “You could give me 20 today and they’ll be gone by the end of the week.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an estimated 25,000 extended stay units in metro Atlanta are being used as permanent or semi-permanent housing.

“These families end up in these extended stay hotels for a lot of different reasons,” said Sue Sullivan, a real estate agent invested in motel-to-home programs. “It could be an eviction, their credit scores are low, and just trying to find an affordable place to rent.”

Sullivan said motel-to-home programs usually cover the security deposit and first month’s rent. However, the homes the families move into are often empty, making the work of Fully Furnished Ministries more meaningful.

“They care about these families,” Sullivan said of the organization. “They’re going the extra step to make sure these families have a home and give them dignity.”

“All we’re doing is redistributing what belongs to God,” Dance responded.

Fully Furnished Ministries does not collect appliances and household goods. The group does offer free pickup of essential furniture. To donate, volunteer or learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.