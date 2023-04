ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity at the Ashby MARTA station has shut down rail service entirely. A man was reportedly shot on the westbound platform of the station.

Bus service is being established at Ashby, Bankhead, Vine City and West Lake.

