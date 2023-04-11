Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business

Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business.
Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a business in northeast Atlanta.

It happened at Smoke World smoke shop on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points.

The front glass door of the smoke shop was shattered, and the ATM was found out in the street in front of the store Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Some plastic parts of the machine were ripped off, exposing the safe.

Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business.
Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business.(Atlanta News First)

It is unknown if anything was stolen from the business at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
“It’s a blessing” says mom of four living in new affordable housing in south Atlanta
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer

Latest News

One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Woman found shot to death in breezeway of southwest Atlanta apartment complex
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
What to know before buying a used car
Here’s how to sell your used car yourself ... and maybe make a profit
After more than a year, the Cheshire Bridge is finally reopening.
City to celebrate completion of Cheshire Bridge Replacement