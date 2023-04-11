Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a business in northeast Atlanta.
It happened at Smoke World smoke shop on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points.
The front glass door of the smoke shop was shattered, and the ATM was found out in the street in front of the store Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Some plastic parts of the machine were ripped off, exposing the safe.
It is unknown if anything was stolen from the business at this time.
Police continue to investigate.
