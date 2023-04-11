ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a business in northeast Atlanta.

It happened at Smoke World smoke shop on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points.

The front glass door of the smoke shop was shattered, and the ATM was found out in the street in front of the store Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Some plastic parts of the machine were ripped off, exposing the safe.

Police investigate attempted ATM robbery at northeast Atlanta business. (Atlanta News First)

It is unknown if anything was stolen from the business at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

