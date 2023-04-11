Railroad crossing at Cannonville Road in Troup Co. to temporarily close
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A railroad crossing on a road in Troup County is set to close for the next “two to three days,” CSX officials informed Troup County Sheriff’s Office officials.
According to their official website, CSX is a railroad company and is “a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America.”
Officials advised motorists to seek alternate routes if possible.
