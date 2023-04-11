Positively Georgia
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A school bus accident has been reported at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Moreland Ave in DeKalb County.

There were children on the bus at the time of the collision but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Atlanta Police Department is standing by for DeKalb EMS to asses the bus passengers for cautionary procedures.

This is still being investigated to determine fault and from the video only looks to be holding up traffic at the intersection.

No major delays at this time.

