Suspected murderer arrested trying to board a flight at Atlanta airport

Richard Nathaniel Lee, 40 murder suspect
Richard Nathaniel Lee, 40 murder suspect(Clayton County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County murder suspect was arrested Monday after attempting to board a flight at the Atlanta airport.

Police say they responded to a call on the 1600 block of Adrian Drive where a juvenile called saying someone was trying to break into the home.

According to Clayton County police when they arrived they found 32-year-old Michael Roshell had been shot to death. Investigation revealed he was killed by 40-year-old Richard Nathaniel Lee and detectives say the two were married.

After detectives established probable cause they obtained a warrant for malice murder for Lee.

The Clayton County Police were able to capture and arrest Lee with the help of the Airport Interdiction Unit and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit as he tried to board a plane.

