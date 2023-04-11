Walmart, local business partner to host business attire pop-up shop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local business is partnering with Walmart to host a pop-up shop providing business attire to high school seniors.

1-800-TruckWreck will host the pop-up shop for seniors who applied to the company’s Making a Difference scholarship. Walmart will donate “a variety of business and business-casual clothing options” to help them prepare for college tours and interviews.

“Being knowledgeable and enthusiastic is only half the battle when facing someone in a position to offer you a scholarship, a career or even a promotion,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.

The shop will be held Apr. 17 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Innovation Café inside South Atlanta High School. Interviews for the Making a Difference scholarship will take place Apr. 19.

