Wendy Williams chosen as keynote speaker at 2023 Atlanta Women’s Expo

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Women’s Expo will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre on May 20-21 with Wendy Williams as the keynote speaker.

Williams will share insight into her trailblazing three-decade career in entertainment and a behind-the-scenes look into her inspiring journey of “Life and the Pursuit of True Happiness”.

During the expo, guests will be able to experience the following:

Complimentary Beauty Treatments: Hair Makeover Stage, Glam and Spa Services, Mini Manis, and Samples

Fashion Shows: Local designers host Runway Shows featuring Summer and Fall Collections

Craft Classes & Do-It-Herself Workshops: Complimentary Hands-On Classes Teaching Canvas Painting, Wine Glass Painting, Sign Making, Jewelry Making and more

Cooking Workshops: The most talented chefs in Atlanta lead a variety of interactive Cooking Workshops

Extraordinary Discount Shopping: Over 400 Women entrepreneurs display their Pop Up Boutiques with One-of-a-Kind Finds in Fashion, Accessories, Jewelry, Emerging Designers, Home Décor and Handbags at Sensational Pricing

Rejuvenate: Enjoy Luxurious Complimentary Massages at the Rejuvenation Garden

Get Started: Atlanta’s Most Respected Experts in Finance, Healthcare, Career Development, Personal Growth, Style, Beauty will Educate and Inspire as they Share Insights and Reveal Struggles that Propelled them to the top of their fields.

Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20 and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 21.

Advance tickets are only $5.00 when purchased online at www.AtlantaWomensExpo.com and includes all makeovers, tastings, Celebrity Speakers, shows, seminars, and more.

