1 arrested, charged for breaking into cars in Canton

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was arrested and charged in connection to several recent car break-ins across Canton, officials told Atlanta News First.

Officers arrested a Canton resident named James Norton and charged him with multiple counts of entering auto and traffic-related charges. Officials did not release Norton’s age.

Officials say an investigation began on March 30 when officers responded to Bill Holt Mitsubishi on Marietta Highway after reports of cars broken into. On March 31, officers responded to the area of River Walk Court where three cars were reported to have been broken into.

Officers responded to a Publix at Laurel Canyon where a car was broken into on April 3.

Detectives identified Norton’s motorcycle with the “utilization of camera footage from Bill Holt Mitsubishi and flock cameras located in the general area,” officials said.

“Canton Detectives located stolen property that was connected to an additional entering auto that occurred in Ball Ground, Georgia. We would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the arrest of this individual.”

Norton is currently being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.